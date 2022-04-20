Anti-Satellite Missile: Why During Elections? Oppn Asks PM

Lucknow: Though praising the scientific community for a rare achievement of successfully shooting down a satellite by anti-satellite missile, the Opposition, however, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking 'political mileage' over the endeavour.

The Prime Minister in a Televised address to the nation on Wednesday, announced that India has successfully carried out an anti-satellite test and shot down a satellite hovering in Low Earth Orbit.

"In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today," the Prime Minister said.

Later in a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of Mission Shakti."

Opposition, however, said that the Mr Modi's address came at a time when Model Code of Conduct is under force.

"Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," Congress President Rahul Gandhi said sarcastically.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP president Mayawati congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

However, Mayawati demanded from Election Commission to take confidence on the PM's statement.

She tweeted, "congratulations to the scientist for successful test to strike down satellite in space. But the PM's effort take political mileage on this issue is condemable and EC should take congizance on the matter."

Akhileash charged the Prime Minister for diverting the nation attention. "Today Narendra Modi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — unemployment, rural crisis and women security — by pointing at the sky," Mr Yadav said in a Tweet. UNI