Anti-Romeo squads revamped to check crime against women

Lucknow: The Lucknow police have revamped the anti-Romeo squads that are now aggressively tracking eve-teasers and initiating action against repeat offenders.

According to Inspector General Lucknow, Laxmi Singh, an intensive drive will reveal results within next few months with a dip in molestation, eve-teasing and other such crimes.

"We made a presentation before chief minister Yogi Adityanath and after his nod, the re-modelled units were made operational," she told reporters.

The same model was implemented across the state and all anti-Romeo units were directed to follow suit.

First, stalkers and those passing lewd remarks are nabbed and counselled in public. When they refuse to reform, they are booked under the Goonda Act.

The revamped anti-Romeo squads operational in and around Lucknow have already handed out written warnings to over 30,000 youths indulging in objectionable acts over the past month and booked 2,491 repeat offenders, many of them under Goonda Act.

The squads have patrolled and checked 10 lakh areas across the state, fined 16,299 youths for breach of peace, booked 1,000 for obscenity and 1,491 under Goonda Act over last one month.

In some districts, those booked under Goonda Act have been externed from villages after a name-and-shame drive.

