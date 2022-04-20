Anti-National Messages: Security Agencies Keeping Close Watch On Social Media In UP

Gonda: Taking the issue of "anti-national" messages getting viral on social media in Eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Balrampur districts seriously, the police on Tuesday claimed that they will soon arrest the mischiefs.

Superintendent of Police (SP) RP Singh said the viral video is being investigated and the police are currently questioning people to identify the youngsters allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans in the video. Notably, a video of several youths raising anti-national slogans at Mujehna situated in the Dhanepur area of Gonda became viral on social media.

The cyber-cell is also keeping a close watch on the processions being carried out in various districts against the Pulwama attack and also the activities on social media.

On the other hand, intelligence department and the police are also keeping an eye on the social media in the Balrampur district, lying close to the Nepal border. The security forces have warned of a stringent action against any controversial posts. According to police sources, apart from posts paying tributes to the martyrs, violent posts and posts containing slangs are being put up on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook which are creating wrong examples in the society. The police also appealed the people not to share or forward such controversial messages, posts and photos on social media. UNI