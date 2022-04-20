Anti-National Forces Working Towards Destroying Peace Of India: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat again brewed a controversy by claiming that anti-national forces are nefariously working towards destroying peace and virtues in India.

While addressing the public on the occasion of 70th Republic Day in Uttar Pradesh'a Kanpur, Bhagwat stated: "It is been 70 years, that our country got independence. We are moving forward, but there are certain forces who are making efforts to demolish the peace and virtues. These kind of forces are also residing in our country ."

The RSS chief also stated that only India has the capacity to counter and defeat these "anti-national" forces. "The whole world knows about it and is suffering from it, but only India has the capacity to defeat such forces," he added.

In his concluding remark, the RSS chief stated that there is a dire need for the country to raise the standard of living in order to become the "Vishwa-Guru".