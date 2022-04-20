Anti-national forces behind farmers' protest: Union Minister





Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Friday said anti-national forces are behind the protest against the new farm laws.

He said the farmers have nothing to do with the ongoing protests against the new farm reform laws.

"Be it farmers or leaders, nobody is above law. The farmers are being instigated by some people. Some anti-national forces are behind the ongoing farmers' protest. The protests have no basis," Sarangi told the media persons here.

He said the new farm laws have been enacted for the development and benefit of the farmers.

The Minister said the Centre has assured that minimum support price (MSP) and mandi system will remain in the country.

"The middle-men will be affected following the enactment of the laws. The actual farmers are not protesting the farm laws. Some people having vested political interests are instigating the farmers," he added.

He said the farmers have welcomed the Centre's farm laws which will benefit the farmers.

Notably, the farmers are protesting against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre and they are demanding the repeal of the laws. Several opposition parties have also supported the farmers' agitation.

--IANS