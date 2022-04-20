Anti-CAA: Opposition Supporting Anti-National Forces, Says Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday said that by supporting anti-CAA protests, opposition parties were playing into the hands of anti-national forces.

"Everyone now knows that an anti-national organisation Popular Front of India(PFI) was behind the conspiracy to trigger violence through anti-CAA protests in UP. By supporting the agitation, the SP and other opposition parties have supported these anti-national forces," Mr Adityanath said while speaking at the joint session of the UP legislature.

"The PFI is actually SIMI, which is totally anti-national but now the support of the political parties to these anti-CAA protests which is financed by PFI shows the nexus between the anti-nationals and the political parties," he further said.

Without taking the names, Mr Adityanath said that it was surprising that a leader had sent his children to support the anti-CAA protest.

"During the anti-CAA violence, not a single person was killed in the police firing. All the deaths were due to the firing by the anti-national elements. The opposition is standing with the forces who are trying to destabilize the country but we will not tolerate anyone who will insult the tri-colour," he said.

Mr Adityanath alleged that the Supreme Court's verdict on Ramjanambhoomi title suit has vindicated that the Kar Seveks and the Ram Bhakts were right.

The CM claimed that during the BJP regime, the law and order situation has improved and the crime rate dropped. "Now trial in the rape cases have been fast tracked and in three cases the accused awarded capital punishment," he added.

The CM also said that his government was cruising ahead in all the sectors with all the developmental works underway in a speedy manner and the state would become a one trillion dollar economy soon. Later the assembly approved the thanks motion to the governor's address by voice vote. Governor Ananiben Patel on February 13, had addressed the joint sitting of the state legislature, on the opening day of the budget session. UNI