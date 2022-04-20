Anti-CAA Stir at Hussainabad Clock Tower Gains Momentum

Lucknow: Anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at Husainabad Clock Tower continued for the seventh day on Thursday with havan, roza and namaz for rollback of the legislation.

On Wednesday, lawyers, who lent their support to the protest, vowed to protect the Constitution at the iconic Clock Tower in Lucknow.

Amid heavy security arrangements, the women on Wednesday night performed 'havan' and prayed that the government withdraws the 'controversial' act that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries.

The women chanted mantras and prayed for 'sadbuddhi' (good sense) to prevail over members of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, over 400 women taking part in the protest, similar to the month-long agitation by women in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, observed roza (fast) on Wednesday. In the evening, 'iftar' was also held after which the evening namaz was offered at the protest site.

On Tuesday, anti-CAA protesters, who have been staging a stir in Prayagraj for the last eight days, found support from seers at the ongoing Magh Mela. The priests too had performed a 'hawan' praying for the roll back of the CAA.

The seers, who are on a 'kalpvas' at Sangam, termed the new law as divisive and said a 'buddhi shuddhi yajna' for the government will be performed soon.

The priests, who were reportedly from the Udaseen Akhada in Madhya Pradesh, visited the protesters at Mansoor Ali Park on Monday.

