Anti-CAA Protests: Uttarakhand On High Alert, Security Tightened

Dehradun: Security forces on Sunday were put on high alert across Uttarakhand in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Due to the continuous demonstration, leaves of all police personnel have also been cancelled in the state.

State DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar have issued instructions to the Superintendents of Police of all the districts to be vigilant. Police headquarters in Dehradun and Haridwar have also been directed to maintain high vigil in the cities. Section 144 that prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, was imposed in Haridwar on Saturday, in view of the protests against the CAA, scheduled to be held today in the city.

Across the state, protests erupted demanding the central government to take back the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.