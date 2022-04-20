Anti-CAA Protests: Prayagraj's Mansoor Ali Park Becomes Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

Prayagraj: Even as the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) have grabbed widespread attention, another such protest at the Mansoor Ali Park in Roshanbagh of Khuldabad in Prayagraj continued for the sixth consecutive day on Friday.

The indefinite protest, which started on Jan 12 with just 10 women, against the CAA, NRC and NPR, has now taken a large stage.

Thousands of women, students, elderly and young individuals have braved the rainfall and cold and have been standing steadfast on a 'dharna'. A large number of police force has been deployed around the Mansoor Ali Park, which is at the center of this protest. So far, over 200 people have been booked for violating Section 144 and yet the protesters stand tall. A large number of women police force which reached the park, was stopped by the protesting women at the gates and both sides indulged in arguments.

To avoid any untoward incident following the Friday prayers, police and PAC has been deployed on all four sides of the park.

Senior police officials also reached the spot as the women offered the 'Jumme ki Namaz' at the protest spot itself.

The women sitting in the park said, "We are Indians and we will not let any threat come our way. CAA and NRC breaks the unity and integrity of the country. Numerous issues are standing with their mouths wide open today, the government should solve them first."

"Inflation, crimes should be controlled, the unemployed should be provided jobs. The population of the country is already increasing and by giving protection to more people here, the government is cheating its own people," they averred.

Allahabad University student Neha Yadav said, "The Constitution of the country has given everyone equal status. We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our Muslim brothers and sisters, and we will keep on doing so. The Centre should withdraw the CAA, NRC, NPR." Syed Mohammad Askari said that people from other states have also reached the protest spot to support the protesters. People from the various opposition parties such as Samajwadi Party (SP), Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have also extended their support by reaching the spot. A large number of students from various colleges also reached the spot, with the tricolor flag painted on their faces. UNI