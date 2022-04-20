Anti-CAA Protests: 19 Taken Into Custody In UP's Mau

Mau: As many as 19 people were taken into custody for allegedly attempting to vandalise and torch vehicles in Dakshin Tola area here during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said here on Tuesday.

Additional director general of police (Prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey was rushed to Mau after the agitation took a violent turn late on Monday night. Police had to use tear gas shells to disperse the protestors who were trying to set vehicles afire near Dakshin Tola police station area. Curfew was imposed in the district but senior administrative officers said only section 144 was clamped.

Rapid Action Force (RAF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), local police and other security force jawans were seen conducting marches at several areas, including railway station and bus station in city. UNI