Anti CAA Protests In UP: Friday Namaz Passes Off Peacefully

Lucknow: After large scale violence on Thursday in Lucknow and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, the much sensitive Friday Namaz was held under tight security cover in the state which passed off peaceful without any protest.

In several mosques, the clerics appealed for peace and harmony and urged the youths not to take law in their hands.

In Lucknow, Aishbagh Eidgah imam Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali too during the namaz appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to participate in any protest.

Due to the Friday namaz, the entire Lucknow turned into a fortress and flagmarches were held by the central and state forces in the old city areas to instill confidence among the people. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and DGP O P Singh too joined the security forces during the flag marches before the namaz. Later Mr Awasthi told reporters that the Friday namaz passed off peacefully and not a single person tried to protest over any issue.

On Thursday, Lucknow and Sambhal witnessed major violence in which one person was killed and 29 others were injured during protest over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

However, internet services in around 13 cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Prayagraj , and other places have been suspended since late last night. Meanwhile, DGP O P Singh has said that during the investigation into the yesterday's violence in Lucknow, it was found that a 'pink' pamphlet was distributed among the rioters and held some outsiders, could be Bangladeshi involved in triggering the arson. "Some of the people involved in violence were speaking in Bengali language which proves that outsiders were involved in it," he said. Sources said the pink pamphlet distributed by one Rashtravadi Janwadi Morch which said that the Aadhar card in which there is the finger print and eye retina proof would lead to the arrest of the minorities by the government.

The DGP said that already over 100 people have been arrested in Lucknow for their involvement in arson while more are to be taken in custody after further verification of the CCTV and Videos. Of the arrests 70 were made late last night.

Anti-Terrorist Squad(ATS) of UP police has also been engaged to find out whether any terrorist organisation was involved in the violence in the state capital.

Mohamad Vakil, an auto rickshaw driver, allegedly died of firearm injury during violence.

Police has denied any link with the killing as they claim that security forces did not fire on the protesters.

Meanwhile, the officials said that till date 3305 people have been detained in the state for violating law by holding protests or other illegal action. Five people have been arrested and 13 FIRs have been registered for posting objectionable posts on social media. Besides this, 1786 tweets, 3037 Facebook posts and 38 Youtube videos have been deleted. The government has also extended the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC in the state till January 31,2020. UNI