Anti-CAA protests continue in Lucknow, Prayagraj

Lucknow: Women at the Clock Tower in Lucknow are continuing their protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), despite the ''Janata Curfew'' being observed across the country to check the spread of coronavirus.

In Prayagraj, women protesters remained firm on not moving out of the Mansoor Bagh and did not vacate the area despite requests by the local administration.

Sufiyan, a protester at the Clock Tower, said: "We have sent children back home but we are continuing our protests in a quiet and silent manner. We are sitting at a distance from each other and are using sanitizers at regular intervals."

Lucknow''s Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey visited the Clock Tower site and adjoining areas in the afternoon to take stock of the situation.

The police did not use force with the anti-CAA protesters.

