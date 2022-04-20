Anti-CAA Protest In UP: Fresh Violence After Friday Namaz

Lucknow: Fresh violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh after the 'Jumme ki Namaz' on Friday, when the people took to the streets and indulged in arson in areas, including Ferozabad and Hapur, over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Reporters pouring in from different places said that in Ferozabad, the protestors torched several vehicles after attending the 'namaz'.

They pelted stones on the police and torched couple of vehicles along with the Nalband police outpost in the Ferozabad city area. The protesters after offering namaz at the Jama mosque marched towards Nalband and indulged in violence.

The protesters, burnt the furniture of Nalband police outpost and torched the police vehicles.

In Meerut, under Kotwali police station area , protesters indulged in violence which forced the police to resort to lathi-charge them

In Muzaffarnagar, in Khatauli area police lathicharged the protesters near Balakram when they violated section 144 and raised slogans against the CAA. In Saharanpur too, thousands of protesters came on the road after the Friday namaz raising slogans against the government while in Deoband, people agitated peacefully after the prayers.

Similarly, in Kanpur, protest was witnessed in Nadeshar area where the protesters in large number came on the street to raise their voice against CAA.

In Hapur, police had to resort to lathicharge on a mob when they were trying to bring out a march after the 'namaz'. The protesters raised slogans against the government. In Varanasi, two protesters were injured when a wall fell on them during their protest while in Jaunpur, the protesters raised slogans against the government. Similar protests were also reported Meerut, Bulandshahr ,Saharanpur,Bijnore, Gorakhpur and other parts of the state. UNI