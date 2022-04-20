Anti-BSP Forces' To Get Vitriolic Ahead Of UP Assembly Polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the recent pre-poll survey and said that in the coming days, anti-BSP forces will engage in conspiracies, hateful speeches and full of mischievous news ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls that are scheduled for next year.On the media reports that state the outcome of the pre-poll survey showing an increase in 40 percent share in vote base of BJP, Mayawati said, "the BSP will not get afraid or lose confidence by the conspiracies of the BJP as BSP is strong enough in the state.""As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will get closer, anti-BSP forces' conspiracy will reach low-level, vitriolic and full of mischievous news. Just like it is seen here before every election," she said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.She also accused BJP of creating a "malicious environment" in the state."Dalits, tribals, backwards, Muslims, other religious minorities and even upper castes, especially Brahmins, are swiftly connecting to BSP after being disheartened by the spiteful and partisan attitude of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This has not only made BJP but also Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and others, furious," said Mayawati.Earlier on Wednesday, she had accused BJP of implementing "wrong policies" that lead to rampant poverty, inflation and violence in the country."Poverty, inflation and violence are rampant in the country due to BJP's wrong policies. Instead of following the 'Rajdharma', BJP is trying to impose the narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on people," she had stated.Meanwhile, the political climate in Uttar Pradesh has heated up as the Legislative Assembly elections are due to be held next year in the state.The BSP is scheduled to launch campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from September 7. —ANI