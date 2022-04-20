Anthony Mackie To Star In And Produce Action Thriller 'The Ogun'

Los Angeles: Marvel star Anthony Mackie has found his next project in "The Ogun", an action thriller for Netflix. The actor, best known for playing Sam Wilson/ Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will both feature in and produce the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, stuntman-turned-scribe Madison Turner, whose credits include "The Dark Knight Rises", is working on the script. "The Ogun" follows a man named Xavier Rhodes who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it's too late, testing his powerful abilities to the limit.

A director is yet to be named. The feature film also reunites producer Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures with the actor, who previously backed the 2019 sci-fi drama "Io", starring Mackie and Margaret Qualley.

Mackie recently wrapped shooting for the Disney Plus series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier", in which he reprises his MCU role.

—PTI