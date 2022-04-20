Another Young Life Lost Due To An Irresponsible Tragedy

Roorkee: A 24 year old biker lost his life on collision with the Kamakhya Express near Iqbalpur railway gate. It is being said that the railway gate was closed for passing of the train but this youngster tried to cross the track from under the gate anyway but could not reach the other side and train hit him hard and resulted in his death on the scene. During the accident his bike got stuck under the train engine. Due to this railway services had to be stopped for around 4 and a half hour. He was identified later on to be Mohit, a resident of Budpur village of Jhabrera region. After this accident the train engine failed and many trains had to be stationed mid ways due to circumstantial restrains. Another engine was sent from Dhandera, unfortunately that also failed.



Meanwhile, Lucknow-Chandigarh express, Harihar express, Ujjain express, Rishikesh-Delhi passenger, Saharanpur-Lucknow passenger had to be stopped on stations mid way. Later on Saharanpur-Lucknow passenger train engine was sent to the rescue. After efforts of 4 and a half hour train was started again. All the passengers also had to face troubles for a long time.





Roorkee: There have been more than a hundred mishaps on rail-gates this year but no one seems to be taking any steps towards decreasing this number. A huge number of these rail-gates are unmanned and accidents happen due to absence of no one to guide or check the public. The public itself needs to be more responsible and careful near the tracks.

— Zakiya Rahman



