Another wet spell likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar: Fresh snowfall in mountains and incessant rain in plains occurred in J&K on Friday as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast inclement weather up to March 16.

"Widespread moderate to isolated heavy rain/snow in Kashmir, scattered light rain in plains of Jammu. Expect gradual improvement from today evening. Thunderstorm with rain most likely at some places of south Kashmir. More rain/snow is expected to occur on March 14-15 after which dry weather is likely.



"Remain alert for landslides and avalanche in vulnerable spots as land is fully saturated", said Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department for the union territories of J&K and Ladakh.



Srinagar had 2.2, Pahalgam 0.3 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 4.2, Kargil minus 3.2 and Drass minus 2.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 17.5, Katra 14.4, Batote 6.1, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 6.0 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

