Another Village Head Shot At In Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

Amethi: A village head in Amethi was shot at and critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The victim is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

The incident comes exactly a month after former Barauliya village head Surendra Singh, an aide of union minister and lawmaker Smriti Irani, was gunned down in the same Lok Sabha constituency. According to reports, Ashok Kumar Singh, 45, the head of Chibraha village, was attacked on Wednesday night while he was driving back from a brick kiln in Peeparpur.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Kumar Singh said, "He was on his way home and was attacked when his SUV slowed down to steer clear of a tractor-trolley parked in the middle of the road. Four shots were fired and two hit him."

Despite his wounds, Ashok Kumar Singh managed to call police. "He was first taken to the district hospital and then referred to KGMU in Lucknow," the SP added.

In his statement, he has named two persons of his village as accused.

The SP said that teams had been set up to arrest the accused at the earliest.