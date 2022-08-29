Another Varanasi plaintiff gets threat call

Varanasi: Another plaintiff in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi mosque dispute case claimed of receiving threat calls from international numbers.

This comes days after Sohan Lal Arya, husband of a woman plaintiff in the case, alleged receiving threat calls.

Harihar Pandey is the main plaintiff in another case filed in 1991 in connection with Gyanvapi mosque.

Coincidentally, Arya and Pandey are natives of neighbouring localities under the limits of Luxa police station.

Earlier, former Civil judge (senior division) Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who ordered a court-commissioned survey in the case of women seeking rights to worship Shringar Gauri, had also received a threatening letter from Islamic Agaz Movement in June.

Station officer Luxa, Anil Sahu, said on Monday: "Pandey has lodged a complaint with us after he received threat calls. We have lodged an FIR under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication). Investigation in this case has been started by the police."

Pandey claimed that he received two calls on his mobile from different international numbers.

"Referring to Gyanvapi mosque, the callers threatened that not only me, but my entire family would be eliminated, and photos of chopped heads would also be shown. After that the calls were disconnected," he said.

Claiming to be the president of Kashi Gyanvapi Abhiyukta Kshetra Nyas (trust), Varanasi, Pandey has mentioned that he is the main plaintiff in Kashi Gyanvapi case (no 610. 1991).

Pandey is plaintiff in this case with ancient idol Swayambhu Jyotirling Lord Visheshwarnath, Pandit Somnath Vyas and Ramrang Sharma.

Plaintiffs, Vyas and Sharma, had died in the past years few years after which Pandey is the only representative left in this case.

Police personnel have been deployed in his security after the registration of the case, said the SHO.

