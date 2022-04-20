Another U'khand BJP MLA Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dehradun: Another Uttarakhand BJP MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, days before the commencement of the monsoon session of the state assembly from September 23.

Khanpur MLA Pranav Singh Champion has gone into self-isolation at his Mohini Road residence here after testing positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

With several MLAs across parties having tested positive for COVID-19 in the state over the past few days, the pandemic is likely to cast a shadow over the monsoon session of the state assembly.

BJP MLA from Kaladhungi and state party chief Bansidhar Bhagat was hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 on August 30.

Though he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, he has been advised by doctors to remain quarantined at his home for 10 days.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister and MLA from Haridwar Madan Kaushik is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh since Sunday.

Congress MLA from Haldwani and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh has been under self-isolation at her home after her son tested positive for the contagious respiratory disease.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat went into self-isolation as a precautionary measure for brief periods thrice recently after officials at his office tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Urbadutt Bhatt, his daughter and sister-in-law have contracted COVID-19 and have been hospitalised. Bhatt's wife, who was also suffering from the disease, died on Thursday. When contacted, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said he doesn't get information on how many MLAs of the 71-member House have contracted the infection.

However, he said, all members will be required to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 test before entering the assembly.

'The members will have to undergo a coronavirus test two days prior to the commencement of the session and prove that they are coronavirus-free. Arrangements can be made at the MLA hostel for the COVID-19 tests of MLAs if they cannot do it on their own,' the Speaker said. Aggarwal advised members aged above 65 to attend the assembly session through the virtual platform. 'We have made adequate arrangements for virtual participation of members in the session. No one is going to have any problems,' he said.

There are 12 MLAs in the state assembly who are aged above 65. —PTI