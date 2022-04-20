Another trade terminal opens at Pak-Afghan border

Kabul: Pakistan opened another terminal for trade with Afghanistan at a border area in Balochistan province, it was reported on Thursday.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani inaugurated the trade terminal in the border area of Badini on Wednesday, reports Dawn news.

The business community, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and importers and exporters had been demanding the opening of a new terminal for trade between the two counties at Badini for a long time as the Chaman gateway was overburdened due to the Afghan transit trade, import and export and Nato supply for the US troops stationed in Afghanistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister Alyani said the opening of the new trade terminal and establishment of markets in the border areas of Balochistan would boost economic activities and create job opportunities for the local people.

