Another Tier II town in Telangana to get IT Hub soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government's efforts to expand Information Technology to Tier II towns gathered further momentum with the IT Hub almost ready for the inauguration at Nalgonda.



Minister for Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao stated that the IT Hub at Nalgonda will be inaugurated in a few weeks.



“Telangana Govt’s efforts to develop IT sector in Tier 2 towns is going on at a brisk pace After Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet and Nizamabad now it’s Nalgonda,” he shared on X.

Nalgonda is about 200 km from Hyderabad, a key global IT destination.



Construction of the IT Hub was taken up at Nalgonda at a cost of Rs 95 crore.



A total of 14 IT companies have expressed their intent to establish offices in the Nalgonda IT hub.



A job mela, themed ‘local placements for local youth,’ was held in the town on September 1. Over 12,000 individuals took part in the job fair for 325 job vacancies.



The respective companies conducted online assessments for eligible job seekers who had applied.



Local educated unemployed youth are happy that the IT facility is providing them jobs in their home town.



This will be the seventh IT tower to be opened in tier-II towns in the state. Last month, the IT Tower in Nizamabad was inaugurated.



Fifteen companies have commenced their operations at Nizamabad IT Tower. The state-of-the-art 55,000 square feet building has been constructed at a cost of Rs.50 crore.



Minister KTR said 1,400 youth will get jobs in the facility. He said the IT Tower will help the local youth to fulfill their dreams of securing technology jobs in Hyderabad and abroad.

—IANS