Another suicide in UP due to moneylenders' harassment

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): After four of a family in Shahjahanpur committed suicide last month owing to pressure from moneylenders, now a school teacher in Bareilly has ended his life for similar reasons.





The deceased, Chandrapal Gangwar of Sanjarpur, shot a video in a field and also left behind a suicide note in which he named three Bareilly residents of "forcing him to pay more money, even though I have paid more than the amount I had borrowed from them".





He then ended his life by consuming poison on June 30.





His family told the police that Chandrapal had gone missing on June 26 and they had been searching for him since then.





They found him lying unconscious in a field in a village in Mirganj.





They rushed Chandrapal to the district hospital where he succumbed after being treated for four days on June 30, said the family.





Police, meanwhile, said that Chandrapal had shot the video after consuming poison.





In the video, the victim alleged that he was taking the extreme step because the accused -- Gudiya, Pappu and Kapil Chhabra --forced him to pay more money than he had borrowed.





The accused threatened that they would kill his wife if he did not pay the money.





Chandrapal urged police to take strict action against the accused, saying he had "cleared all the dues, yet they are threatening me. They are responsible for my death".





Mirganj police station SHO Daya Shankar on Thursday said, "An FIR has been registered under relevant IPC sections. We have arrested Santosh, while others will also be arrested soon. Further investigation is underway."





It may be recalled that a family of four had committed suicide on June 8 in Shahjahanpur, blaming a moneylender in the suicide note.





