Another student dies at Telangana's IIIT Basar, 2nd in two days

Hyderabad: Another female student from Basar town, Nirmal district, Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) has died under mysterious circumstances.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Likhita, 17 years old, fell from the fourth floor of the campus hostel building.

The student was taken to a local hospital in a critical state and then rushed to another hospital in Nirmal town, where doctors pronounced her dead.

It was unclear whether or not it was a suicide or an accident. Officials at RGUKT said that the student fell down accidently.

Police stated they had filed a report and were investigating.

Likhita, originally from Gajwel in the Siddipet area, was a first-year PUC student. She was the daughter of a mirchi (snacks) vendor and had returned to the hostel only a week ago.

This is the second tragic fatality to strike the RGUKT, also known as IIIT Basar, in as many days.

On June 13, a student committed herself by hanging herself in the washroom of the IIIT Basar administration building. First-year PUC student Deepika, aged 17, took the drastic measure after failing her physics exam.

The Sangareddy district student apparently has mental health issues. After Tuesday's exam, she had contacted the instructors. She went to the lavatory and committed suicide while her teachers were still attempting to talk to her.

Two suicides were reported last year at Basar IIIT. In December of last year, a student committed suicide in the boy's hostel on campus. Bhanu Prasad (17) was a student of PUC second year.

The university claims he left a suicide letter explaining his decision to take his own life. However, some students alleged that Prasad, who was from Rangaeddy district, took the extreme step due to the pressure and strict rules.

Rathod Suresh, 19, committed himself by hanging himself in August of last year while enrolled in the first year of the B. Tech integrated programme.

Suresh, a native of the Nizamabad district town of Dichpally, took the extreme measure of hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at his hostel. It was speculated that he took the drastic action for personal reasons.

In May 2020, Bondla Sanjay, who was 16 and in his first year of PUC at the institution, committed suicid by jumping off a building after a fight with his classmate over a girl.—Inputs from Agencies