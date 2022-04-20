Another Round Of Political Battle In UP On Mar 23

Lucknow: After the two Lok Sabha bypolls, another round of political battle in Uttar Pradesh will witness on March 23 when BJP would take on SP-BSP combine in the biennial Rajya Sabha polls.

With BJP and the opposition were burning their midnight oil for securing win of their candidates but the ninth candidate of the BJP and the BSP candidates have locked horns in this elections.

There are 11 candidates in the fray for 10 seats and the elections seems to have now open for horse trading and defection. Election would be held through open ballots and members who violate the party whip could be disqualified.

Though both the BJP and SP-BSP leaders were tight lipped over their strategy but BJP is making all out effort to take the elections of the 10th candidate to the second preferential votes, which will make their candidate easily sail to touch the winning magic.

The polling would be held between 0900 hrs to 1400 hours on March 23 at Tilak Hall in the assembly premises while counting of votes would be done from 1700 hours on the same day and results to be declared thereafter. The Samajwadi Party, who is on cloud nine over bypoll results winning both the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, is the worried as now pressure would be on Akhilesh to ensure victory for BSP candidate. SP president Akhilesh Yadav, has asked the party legislators to unite to ensure victory for BSP candidate. " They have supported us and we won by the LS by-polls with their help. Now it is our duty to support the BSP candidate and make its candidate successful," he told them in a meeting recently.

UP BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday claimed that they have all plans for the win of their ninth candidate. " We have made all plans and there is nothing to worry about," he said while commenting on the Rajya Sabha polls.

BJP had fielded eight candidates officially including Union Finance minister Arun Jatiely but on the last day a businessman Anil Agarwal of Ghaziabad too filed as independent supported by BJP thus forcing elections in the RS elections. The other BJP candidates in the fray are Ashok Vajpayee, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam,Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Dr Anil Jain, GVL Narsimha Rao, Harnath Singh Yadav

Bollywood actor Jaya Bachhan (SP) and BSP candidate B R Ambedkar are the two other candidates in the fray. As per the calculation, BJP can win eight seats comfortably with 324 votes which included its alliance partners too of the total 10 at stake, while SP can win one and a joint opposition can win the tenth seat.

But now the fate of the BSP candidate hangs in balance after BJP fielded one more candidate. A candidate will require 37 votes for winning in the first round of counting in the polls.BJP and its alliance partners will have a spare 28 votes after win of eight candidates and they just need another nine votes while the BSP should have support from the of SP, who have 10 votes and 7 of the Congress, besides BSP too have 19 votes.

But In SP too, Nitin Agarwal and a couple of others could go against the whip. The role of the four Independents, besides the second preferential votes would be key for the win of the 10th candidate in the poll.

In the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls too, BJP supported an Independent Priti Mahapatra but she lost. Congress leader Kapil Sibal won the elections in the second preferential votes. UNI