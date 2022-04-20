Another Rebel TMC Leader 'Welcomed' In BJP

Kolkata (The Hawk): In the wake of Assembly polls next year, the ruling Trinamool Congress received another blow as minister of transport and irrigation Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his post on Friday.



Adhikari, the key face of the Jungle Mahal movement had aggravated the fight of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to oust the Left Front government and form a new state government in 2011.

Adhikari, has quit as minister for transport and irrigation, but remains a Trinamool Congress MLA as he has not resigned from the Assembly. He had sent his resignation letter to Banerjee and emailed a copy to governor Jagdeeep Dhankhar.

"I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Minister. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," Adhikari wrote to the chief minister.

Speculation was on for quite sometimes that Adhikari will join the saffron camp and his resignation from the cabinet is being looked upon as a precursor for his exit from the party, with BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra saying that Adhikari is 'welcome to join' and 'welcome step'.

It is pertinent to mention that the Nandigram MLA from the ruling Trinamool Congress, made his discontent with the party very clear by skipping all party and cabinet meetings and also by holding several rallies on an independent platform where even the mention of TMC was not seen.

Asked about his place in the TMC, Adhikari was heard saying that soon he will open to public about his stand.

"I will soon open up to the public. I have not arrived by parachute or by a lift, I have reached where I am by climbing up the stairs, one step at a time," Adhikari was heard saying from an individual platform while celebrating Nandigram day earlier this month. Countering Adhikari's comment, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor (KMC) Firhad Hakim was also heard saying that 'all rose by taking steps and under the guidance of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee'.

Though Adhikari never spoke about it in public but according to several Trinamool Congress insiders, the Nandigram MLA was unhappy by the priority given to Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the Party's MP from Diamond Harbor and was also unhappy with poll strategist Prashant Kishor who was roped in after the BJP bagged 18 parliament seats in the last parliamentary election.

It can be recalled that Prashant Kishor visited Trinamool Purba Midnapore chairman Sisir Adhikari's Hatabari residence in Kanthi on November 13 to make peace with his rebel son Suvendu while the latter was touring Paschim Midnapore's Ghatal and Hooghly's Mahanad.

BJP state president and Midnapore MP Dilip Ghosh said that though he didn't speak with Adhikari but he is welcome to join the saffron camp.

"I have not spoken to Adhikari. He is welcome to join the BJP. He is a fighter. Trinamool Congress is not a party. It is a circus. There is an owner, a director-producer and the rest work as employees. Those who want to be self-respecting party workers are leaving. The BJP's doors are wide open for those who want to fight for Bengal's parivartan," said Ghosh.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed the ruling Trinamool Congress party would now 'crumble like a house of cards'.

"The days of the Mamata Banerjee government are numbered. Adhikari has dealt a blow to the ruling party," said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. He however refused to comment on whether Adhikari was going to join his party.

It is pertinent to state that by contesting in 148 seats in Assembly elections 2016, the Left Front was the main opposition by winning 26 seats and securing 19.75 percent vote. The Congress was in third position by getting 12. 25 percent vote, pushing the BJP in the fourth position by 10. 16 percent vote share.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election equations changed as the saffron camp won 18 parliamentary seats making it the main opposition party in West Bengal.