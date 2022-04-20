Another Politician Makes Extortion Call From Jail In UP

Lucknow: Close on the heels of an alleged extortion call made by former cabinet minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati from Lucknow district jail, a similar call made by mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed from Deoria district jail has hit the social media, mocking the security system of Uttar Pradesh jails.

UP jail administration, which was on the already back-foot after the recent killing of Eastern UP gangster Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi inside Baghpat District Jail last week by another jailmate, has come under scanner again.

Sources said here on Monday that an audio clip went viral on social media, in which Atiq allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from one Asif Siddiqui, who owns a big steel industry in Mumbai.

Though no official confirmation has been made in this regard, but the news spread like a wild fire, particularly in Allahabad, the native place of Atiq.

Asif, hailing from Saroan area of Allahabad, had shot fame after he organised the NNS Cricket tournament in the district, before joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

He owned a big steel business in Mumbai. Asif also contested last Lok Sabha elections from Pratapgarh on a BSP ticket, but lost to BJP a candidate. He is now again preparing for Parliament polls, reportedly on an SP ticket.

However, SSP Allahabad Nitin Tewari told mediapersons on Monday that he was not aware of any such call and that no complaint has been made in this regard. UNI