Another Noida area sealed after new coronavirus case

Noida: The Noida district administration has sealed B Block of Sector 55 after a resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sub-divisional magistrate Rajiv Kumar Rai said, "In view of a Covid-19 case being reported at B - 233, Sector 55, Noida, we have sealed the entire vicinity and the adjoining areas from Monday midnight to May 3, 12 a.m. to curb the spread of the infection."

A 61-year-old woman from Sector 55 of Block B, tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.

According to the health authorities, the number of people infected with corona in Gautam Buddha Nagar has increased to 100, out of which 43 people have been cured so far, while a total of 57 patients are undergoing treatment.

—IANS