Another Nepalese gang of robbers busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad on Monday busted another Nepalese gang of robbers with the arrest of five Nepal nationals.

Rachakonda police arrested the accused for robbing a family after serving them food laced with sedatives at HMT Nagar, Nacharam on October 19.

The police seized nine tolas of gold, Rs 1,49,876 net cash, wristwatches and part of stolen property worth 7 lakhs from the accused including a woman.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat told reporters that a Nepalese couple working at the house of Pradeep Kumar, a businessman, served tea laced with sleeping pills to his mother when she was alone.

"After the lady fell unconscious, the accused called two others into the house and they escaped after looting the cash and valuables," he said.

Pradeep Kumar, who reached home later in the night, on noticing the missing valuables and alerted the police.

Police, which had formed 15 special teams, arrested Maya alias Manju (35), Rajesh Chabilal Soni alias Jaya Bahadur (45), Hemaprasad (44), Nirmal Saud (42) and Visna Sunar (40), all natives of Nepal, from various parts of the country.

Four others, Arjun Kasera, Ratan Bisht, Jagath Shahi and Gobind Bahadur, are absconding.

This is the second dacoity gang of Nepalese to be busted in Hyderabad this month. Earlier, on October 12, Cyberabad police had arrested three Nepalese in a similar case.

The accused had looted valuable from a house under Raidurgam police station limits after the maid servant, also a member of the gang, served food and tea laced with sedatives to the family members on the night of October 5.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar had told reporters that Rs 5.2 Lakh cash, gold ornament weighing about 300 Grams, all worth of Rs 20 lakhs, were recovered from the gang, which was also found involved in another crime occurred in the city earlier.

The arrested include gang leader Netra Bahadur Shahi who, according to police, was identifying and befriending Nepalese working as housemaids or servants in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai and convincing them to commit the offenses by mixing sleeping pills in their owners' food. Once they are convinced, he used to call his gang members from different places like Mumbai, Delhi, Udaipur, Surat and commit the offences. Police was on the lookout for six other members of the gang.

Telangana police received cooperation from their counterparts from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in making the arrested in both the cases.

—IANS