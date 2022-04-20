Another Horrid Day As U'khand Logs 4,368 New nCoV Cases, 44 Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 5:00 PM On April 25, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,51,801 on Sunday as 4,368 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,10,664 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 35,864. The state's toll climbed to 2,146 as 44 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,127. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 1,748. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep downward trend and settled at very poor 72.90 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 1,670 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Nainital and Pauri Garhwal followed with 1,144, 438 and 390 respectively. That apart, 200 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 110 Tehri Garhwal, 100 Champawat, 72 Pithoragarh, 64 Rudraprayag, 49 Uttarkashi, 46 Bageshwar, 43 Chamoli and 42 Almora.