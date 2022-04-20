Another earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday even though the impact was felt only in Srinagar city and adjoining areas.

Met department officials said the quake struck at 12.02 p.m., and its epicentre was in Jammu and Kashmir region, 120 km inside the Earth's crust.

"Its coordinates are latitude 34.86 degrees north and longitude 74.06 degrees east", an official of the Met department said.

On Friday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir with its epicentre in Ladakh-Tibet border.

Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in Kashmir in the past.

In October 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 50,000 people in Indian and Pakistan controlled parts of J&K.

