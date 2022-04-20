Another Child Mauled By Dogs In Sitapur

Sitapur: A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of dogs here while another child was injured, police said today.

Six children have died so far in the district after being attacked by dogs.

The latest incident took place in Taalgaon police station area yesterday, when Qasim (10) was attacked while he was out to graze his goats.

Another boy Irfan of Biharipur village was injured by dogs outside his village, police said.

District Magistrate Sheetal Verma said assistance has been sought from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Delhi. Till date 30 dogs have been caught, she said.

UP Cabinet minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who was here yesterday, said financial aid will be provided to affected families.

Concrete measures will be adopted to counter the menace and every community health centre in the area will be equipped with adequate vaccines and medicianes, she said.

On May 1, three children were mauled to death by dogs in villages of Khairabad area after which the district administration called a dog-catching team from Mathura to deal with the menace.

On May 4, two more children were mauled to death and as many injured by packs of stray dogs in the district, police said.

A four-member team from Mathura along with forest officials arrived here on Wednesday and started an operation with the help of the police and locals during which 16 dogs were tranquillised while two died, officials said. PTI