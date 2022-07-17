    Menu
    Another attack on Hindu homes, temple in Bangladesh

    The Hawk
    July17/ 2022

    Dhaka: A mob organised by Islamists in Bangladesh's Narail district has allegedly attacked a Hindu temple and also vandalised several houses belonging to the minority community, the police said on Saturday.

    The violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy's social media post.

    A house belonging to a Hindu family was also set afire. The violence took place after the Friday prayers. Police had fired warning shots to disperse the Islamists, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul.

    Paul said the Hindu boy allegedly posted something on Facebook that angered the Muslims. —IANS

