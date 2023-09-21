Another Assam government employee held for corruption in 24 hours

Guwahati: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell’s sleuths set a trap in Assam’s Rangia neighbourhood and caught a government employee after he took bribe from a complainant.

This is the second case within 24 hours where a government employee has been arrested on charges of corruption.

According to a senior officer, the government official identified as Jyotirmoy Baruah, demanded a bribe from the complainant in exchange of helping her relative get a job as an Anganwadi worker.

Baruah worked at the Tamulpur district-based Nagrijuli area’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project as a junior assistant. He was caught by the anti-corruption team after being trapped close to the Axis Bank of Rangia Branch, according to police on Thursday.

A case under relevant sections was registered against the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, another state government official was arrested in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on bribery charges.

The state government official identified as Hemandra Bora was posted in Tinikonia area in Lakhimpur district.

According to police, Bora demanded a bribe of Rs. 1 lakh from a person for land-related official work. The accused officer had taken 50 per cent of the money earlier.

“When he was trying to take the rest of the money, Bora was caught red-handed by the police”, an officer said.

—IANS