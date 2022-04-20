Another Accused In Bulandshahr Violence Surrenders In Court: Prime Accused Still On Run

Bulandshahr: Even as the prime accused in the Bulandshahr mob violence is on run, an accused, in the crime surrendered before a local court here.

Several people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that killed a police inspector and a 20-year-old youth. Vishal Tyagi, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member, was missing since the clashes. He has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody after he surrendered before a local court on Monday evening. So far, 18 people have been arrested in the case, but the main accused, Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader, is still missing. This came after the Uttar Pradesh Police released names of 23 accused and photographs of 18 accused who were absconding. The Police had also added that it will attach their movable properties. Meanwhile, Bulandshahr Police released a still of an accused, seeking any information about the person. A mob of around 400 people, including Hindu organisation activists, clashed with the police on December 3 in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, after allegedly discovering cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle. The angry mob set fire to dozens of vehicles, pelted stones and fired at police who then retaliated with gunfire. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana who once investigated Akhlaq lynching case, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed in the incident. UNI