Another 9 suspects arrested over B''desh migrant killings in Libya

Dhaka: Police in Dhaka have arrested another nine people with alleged links to the killings of 26 Bangladeshi migrants in Libya, the media reported.

The Detective Branch and the Criminal Investigation Department made the arrests from parts of the capital on Sunday under the anti-trafficking and anti-terrorism law, bdnews24 quoted Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Abdul Baten as saying on Monday.

Four passports, two mobile phones and two notebooks containing details of financial transactions linked to the incident have been recovered from them, said Baten.

Earlier, 13 people were arrested in 22 cases filed across the country over the killings of the Bangladeshi workers in Libya, the Police Headquarters said on Sunday.

The recent arrests made by the police take the total tally of detained suspects to 22, Baten said.

The family of a slain Libyan people trafficker killed 26 Bangladeshi and four African migrants in revenge for his death on May 28.

