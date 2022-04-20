    Menu
    Showbiz

    Anonymous caller 'threatens to kill' Salman Khan

    April20/ 2022

    Mumbai: An anonymous phone caller has threatened to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, prompting the Mumbai Police to launch a probe, an official said Monday. The phone call was made to the city's Police Control Room on February 16, police said. Police suspected it was a hoax call and launched a probe though no case has been filed yet. Police has managed to locate the place from where the call was made.

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in