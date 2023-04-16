Annual festival celebrated with pomp in Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple Shivlok Colony Haridwar

Haridwar: In Haridwar, the anniversary of Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple was celebrated with pomp in the park located in Shivlok Colony. Dignitaries of the city and people of surrounding areas were present.

Rudrabhishek was performed at Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple located in Shiv Lok Colony and Bhajan evening was organized.

The chief convenor of the program, Mrs. Krishna Aggarwal told that like every year, this year also the anniversary of the temple was celebrated with pomp. People danced a lot on the hymns of Lord Shiva and at the end Prasad was distributed.Maya, Neeta Rani, Geeta, Radhika Nagrath, Shashi and Pushpa, members of the executive committee of Gupteshwar Temple Committee, were honored for their special contribution and for fulfilling their responsibilities well. —The Hawk