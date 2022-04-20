Annual Brahmotsavams At Rishikesh Venkateswara Swamy Temple From Jun 5

Tirupati: Annual Brahmotsavams will commence at TTD sub-temple of the Venkateswara temple at Andhra Ashramam in Rishikesh from June 5-14. After Dwajarohanam, as a mark of beginning of the event, Lord Venkateswara will atop on various vahana processions will be held both in morning and evening during the 10-day event. However, the main event of Garuda vahanam will be held on June 10. Every day there will be vahana seva in the morning and evening hours. Devotees desirous of participating in the Kalyanotsavam on June 13 could do so with a contribution of Rs.501 (for two members). Every day the artists from the TTD cultural wings of HDPP, Annamacharya Project and Dasa Sahitya project will present devotional, philosophical, cultural programs including discourses, bhajans and bhakti sangeet.



UNI