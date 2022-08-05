Annu Kapoor talks about playing a megalomaniac, toxic in ‘Crash Course’

Mumbai: Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who is playing the main antagonist in the recently released web series 'Crush Course', says playing such a megalomaniac was quite an exciting point for him.

Megalomania is a mental condition in which a person has an exaggerated belief in their own power or importance.

The story is set in a small town of Kota and revolves around eight students and two educational institutes who are rivals to each other.

Annu, who is narrating the character of Ratanraj Jindal, said: "You see, there are negative characters that we all have seen in films, series earlier as well. Many of them are well-written too, but this man, Ratanraj Jindal, is a megalomaniac, toxic and brutal.

"And most importantly, our creative team worked really hard to put together a well-designed character in the narrative. I was quite excited about it."

Since the web series shows how excessive competition puts the students under pressure that is affecting their physical, and mental health and they are losing their innocence, Annu explained the importance of preparing students to rather deal with pressure and face the competition.

"When we say that putting children under pressure and competitive space, snatch their childhood innocence away, we should think twice. Whether it is good, bad or ugly, the reality is, that life is all about competition and you have to survive. So the best training is about how to deal with pressure."

"If we train our mind, body and emotion to control according to the situation, we are well trained to face the journey called life. That is the truth. When we talk about the innocence of a child, it comes from ignorance to an extent, because a small child does not know the complexity of life," explained the veteran actor.

'Crush Course', also featuring - Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Riddhi Kumar, Anushka Kaushik, Hridhu Haroon, Mohit Solanki - among others, directed by Vijay Maurya - streams on Prime Video. —IANS