Announcement of CBSE board exams' schedule on Dec 22

New Delhi: The schedule of Central Board of Secondary Education exams for Classes 10 and 12 proposed to be held next year through the paper-pen mode is likely to be announced on Tuesday, official sources said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who will interact with teachers across the country on Tuesday, is expected to make the important announcement regarding the examination dates.

As part of the central government initiative to conduct examinations on time amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister has planned a three-way dialogue with the students, parents and teachers across the country. The Minister will interact with the stakeholders through webinars on three days.

CBSE officials have clarified that there is no proposal to hold the board exams online.

Authorities have been holding discussions this year with students, parents and teachers regarding the board exams even as schools and colleges across the country are in the process of resuming normal classroom teachings for various classes in December 2020 and January 2021.

Right from registrations for board examinations to classroom operations, all work was getting conducted in the virtual mode till now.

Earlier, the Minister said: "Online education has become a big challenge for students who have not attended schools and colleges for the last nine months owing to Covid-19 pandemic. But the students should always be ready to turn this challenge into an opportunity." "The biggest challenge is to study with stronger determination and will and declaration of board results on time so that a full academic year of students is not wasted." After holding virtual dialogues in the coming days, the Minister will review different examinations to be held in various states and Union Territories. A detailed plan for the conduct of these examinations will be chalked out as per the health protocol orders issued by the Ministries of Health and Home Affairs.

—IANS