Annapoorna Bhojanalaya To Provide Rs-5 Meal To Poor In UP

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath Government has drawn up several schemes to uplift the poor which include meal at Rs five and setting up of reform houses for the child-beggars. Yogi, in his tweet here last night, said that the Government was drawing up a scheme to provide food at Rs-5 for the poor through Annapoorna Bhojanalaya which will run like in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. In UP there is already a scheme to provide lunch to the labourers of the unorganised sectors at Rs-10 per head. The CM said that in the Anaapoorna Bhojanalaya, the students, labourers and other poor would be provide food at Rs-5 per head. In the first phase, the scheme would be launched in PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi, Yogi's Gorakhpur along with Kanpur, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Meanwhile, State Social Welfare Minister Rampati Shastri announced here today that the State Government would open beggar reform houses, one each in all the 18 divisional headquarters. "These reform houses will provide free stay, food, education and other facilities to the children pushed into begging in the State," Mr Shastri said, while adding that begging will have to be stopped. The proposal of the beggar reform houses is expected to be approved in the coming UP Assembly Budget Session. "In the first phase, we will start these beggar reform houses at the divisional headquarters and later set them up in all the remaining district headquarters," the Minister said. UNI