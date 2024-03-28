Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively reunite for 'A Simple Favor' sequel

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively return in 'A Simple Favor 2', directed by Paul Feig. The sequel takes the duo to Capri for Emily's wedding, but amidst the luxury, murder and secrets unravel.

Washington [US]: The makers of the 2018 American crime comedy thriller film 'A Simple Favor' announced its sequel. The sequel will bring back stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, as well as Paul Feig to direct, reported Variety.

Lionsgate and Amazon Studios have announced a sequel to the 2018 hit mystery-comedy film.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, 'A Simple Favour' followed the life of a widowed single mother named Stephanie, played by Kendrick. Working as a YouTuber in Connecticut, she envies her closest friend, Emily (Lively). Emily has a prosperous job, a devoted family, and a lavish lifestyle. However, things go wrong when Emily inexplicably leaves one day, prompting Stephanie to inquire into her friend's background, uncovering more than a few surprises along the way.

Stephanie and Emily will return in the sequel, travelling to the picturesque island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. Expect murder and treachery along with the gorgeous guests at a wedding with more twists and turns than the route from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

According to Variety, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho and Kelly McCormack will also reprise their roles in the film. 'A Simple Favor 2' is targeting a spring start of production and will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The first picture grossed more than $97 million worldwide and it was a huge commercial success.

Kendrick, an Oscar-nominated performer, is making her directorial debut with the Netflix feature film 'Woman of the Hour which will premiere in the fall. Notable credits include 'Up in the Air', 'The Accountant', and the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise.

Lively rose to prominence as Serena van der Woodsen on 'Gossip Girl' and went on to star in films including 'The Shallows', 'The Age of Adeline', 'The Rhythm Section', and 'The Town'. She will next appear in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel 'It Ends With Us', and she will make her feature film directing debut for Searchlight with the adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novel 'Seconds'.

Feig, who has directed hits such as 'Bridesmaids', 'Spy' and 'The Heat', recently directed the Netflix adaptation of 'The School for Good And Evil' starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, reported Variety.

