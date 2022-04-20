Ankita posts for the first time after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Mumbai: One month after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has finally penned a post on social media in his beloved memory.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ankita posted a picture of a diya.

"Child of God," she captioned the image.

Seeing the post, netizens showered Ankita with love and strength.

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary commented: "God bless you."

Actresses Rashami Desai and Asha Negi commented with heart emojis in reply to Ankita's post.



Ankita dated Sushant for almost six years. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's show "Pavitra Rishta".

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Post mortem reports stated that the actor had committed suicide.

Ankita paid visit to Sushant's family post his demise, when they were in Mumbai for the late actor's last rites.

—IANS