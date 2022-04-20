Ankita Lokhande To Vicky Jain: Thank You For Being The Best Boyfriend In The World

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande penned an open letter professing love for her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Tuesday evening. The appreciation post comes just a day after Ankita wrote a sentimental tribute to ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on the occasion of his first death anniversary on June 14.

On Tuesday, Ankita wrote on Instagram: "Dear Vikki, you were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world."

"I don't need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow. Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me," she added.

"We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It's been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don't know where I'd be without you. I love you more now because of this," she further wrote.

"I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person," Ankita expressed. "Hats off to you Vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It's important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did. Thank you for everything. Respect and love forever," the actress concluded. —IANS