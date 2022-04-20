Ankita Lokhande Shares 'Prayers and Positivity' for Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, the ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared her prayers for justice, over the verdict of the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday.

Ankita's reaction came in response to a tweet by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday morning, from the latter's unverified account. "I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," wrote Shweta.

Reacting to the tweet, Ankita on Tuesday afternoon tweeted from her verified account: "Always di, prayers and positivity."

On Tuesday, the apex court was hearing arguments on a petition filed by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court, however, reserved its judgement for the petition, and the next date of hearing in the case is on August 13, Thursday.—IANS