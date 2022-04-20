Ankit Tiwari: A good song finds its audience irrespective of genre

Mumbai: Singer-music composer Ankit Tiwari, who has lent his voice to the recently released song Main nahi jaunga, says he is quite happy with audience feedback to the number, adding that a good song finds its audience irrespective of genre.

Ankit's new song has garnered around 1.5 million views on YouTube since release. Opening up on the response, he told IANS: "Personally, I don't believe in the number game. I think a good song finds its own audience and listeners irrespective of any genre. It's a really beautiful song and the audio-visual representation takes it to another level, so we are quite happy with the audience response."

Main nahi jaunga is written and composed by Aniket Shukla. It is a heartbreak number that portrays the story of two lovers, one of whom discovers his partner is cheating on him.

On recording the song, Tiwari said: "When I sing a song for other composers, I ask them to give me the song two or three days in advance so that I can understand and prepare for the song. I always want to be emotionally connected with the song while singing it."



The video features Mahesh Keshwala and Anaya Shah and is directed by Siddhaant Sachdev. The song is currently streaming on YouTube.

