Anjum Fakih set for 'Kundali Bhagya' return to inject fresh energy into show

Mumbai: The world of Indian TV entertainment is now buzzing with the news that popular TV actress Anjum Fakih is all set to make her return to the beloved drama series, 'Kundali Bhagya'.

The show's viewers have eagerly anticipated this point because it not only promises to give the story a fresh start but also to increase thrills and suspense.

Speaking of her comeback, Anjum said, "Getting back in the skin of Srishti again is like coming home for me. I am glad I got an opportunity to explore another phase of the show with my character with the people who I can call my family."

"At the same time, my fans have loved me over the years as Srishti and my comeback is not just for me, it's for them too. The show is very close to me and I am extremely happy to be back. I hope people would love me as they have always."

With Srishti's return to the cast of 'Kundali Bhagya', viewers can look forward to an exciting new dynamic on the show, as well as improved chemistry amongst the co-stars.

Anjum is known for her great acting skills, charm, and on-screen personality.

Her earlier performances as Srishti have been very well received, and she has won the hearts of many viewers. Besides her role in 'Kundali Bhagya', Anjum is well-known for her appearances in a wide variety of other hit TV series, including the original 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Naagin', 'Tere Sheher Mein', 'Time Machine', and 'Kashmakash: Kya Sahi Kya Galat', among many others.

As such Anjum has had a varied career as she has stepped into many genres ranging from family dramas, social commentaries, romance, sci-fi, crime thrillers and more, garnering her much acclaim. The actress, however, isn't stopping there; she also wants to make her impact in the arena of reality television.

Currently, the actress is seen fighting her own fears in the recent season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' show.—Inputs from Agencies