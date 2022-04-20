Anirban Lahiri rides a roller-coaster before making cut at Masters

Augusta, Georgia: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri rode a roller-coaster before finally making the cut on his first appearance at the Masters here on Saturday. The 27-year-old current Asia number one, who shot one-under 71 on the first day seemed to be sitting pretty before the day began but soon ran into trouble. Anirban became the second Indian after Jeev Milkha Singh (in 2007 and 2008) to make the cut at the Masters. Through the rest of the day, Lahiri kept getting into problems by dropping shots and then extricated himself with some sublime shots to end the day at three-over 75 that gave him a 36-hole total of two-over 146 and got him a tee time for weekend action. He was right on the line as 55 players made the cut, which fell at two-over. Also making the cut with Lahiri were Noh Seung Yul (70-74) in tied 27th and Thongchai Jaidee (75-70) in tied 33rd place. Admitting it was a tough day for him, Lahiri said, "Yeah, it was. I got off to a terrible start, 3 and 4 and then followed that up with 6. I did not execute my plans at all. Obviously I was not able to focus as well as I would have liked. I think that also kind of happened because I got wrong footed with a few bogeys early on." "I think I fought back well, but I just hit so many loose shots today. It was disappointing to drop so many shots today. But I'm happy that I managed to make it through to the weekend," her added. Lahiri had three bogeys in first six holes, followed by a birdie on par-5 eighth. The back nine was a rough roller coaster ride. A bogey on 11th hole with a three-putt was followed by a stunning eagle off a 25-footer putt on 13th. But on the very next hole, he gave it away with a double bogey that was a three-putt. Lahiri fought back with a birdie on 15th and he was once again one-over for the tournament as it became clear the cut would be two-over. On the par-3 16th, where he birdied in first round, he hit into the bunker on the left and came out to leave himself a seven-footer for par and he missed it. He was back at two-over and on the knife-edge. Lahiri did not make it easy himself on 17th as he went into the second but came out with a low punch through the branches and trees and onto green as the ball escaped all obstacles presented by the tree. He got his Par. Needing a par on 18th, he hit a 3-wood instead of driver and found the fairway. On the second he went off the green leaving himself a very tough chip. He pulled it off yet again to come within two feet of the pin and holed it for par and moved into the weekend. The relief was all over his face. PTI