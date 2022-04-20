Animated ''Selfie With Bajrangi'' series green-lit for 234 episodes

Mumbai: At a time when limited series are in vogue, Disney+ Hotstar have commissioned 234 episodes of the animated series "Selfie With Bajrangi".

The multi-season deal will see Cosmos-Maya produce three series for Disney+ Hotstar. "Selfie With Bajrangi" has been running on Disney India''s Pay TV properties since September 2018, and is one of Disney India''s most popular shows. It is aired daily on primetime slots of India''s Disney Channel and Disney Hungama.

On the development, Anish Mehta, CEO Cosmos-Maya, said: "Bajrangi has brought together Disney+ Hotstar and Cosmos-Maya for a multi-season contract and we couldn''t be more excited. An unheard of 234 half-hours of the show spread across three seasons will be aired on Disney+ Hotstar, with Season 2 already live on the platform."

"This is the first highly popular kids'' domestic series that they have on boarded with a two-year vision to further increase its popularity. ''Selfie With Bajrangi'' has the ability to speak to audiences with its novel, yet relatable storytelling. It brings to the fore a very important message: that friendships built in the face of adversity last a lifetime," Mehta added.

The second season of "Selfie With Bajrangi" is live on the streaming platform, and being streamed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The show is about kids'' day to day lives, and captures the nuances of Indian culture with relatable storylines. In the show, the protagonist Ankush''s life changes when he meets Bajrangi, the nine-year-old child version of the Indian God Hanuman in a contemporary setting. Bajrangi accompanies Ankush everywhere and helps his friend with his day to day problems.

